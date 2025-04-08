Rice, MN Man Seriously Injured in ATV Crash Near Pierz

A 59-year-old Rice, MN man was seriously injured in an ATV crash near Pierz on Saturday.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Lloyd Orth was driving an ATV west on the Soo Line Trail when he lost control of the vehicle. It rolled and landed on top of him.

Orth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. According to a release from Sheriff Shawn Larsen, Orth was wearing a helmet.