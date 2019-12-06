Lakeland PBS

Ribbon Cutting Held For Motley’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 5 2019

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Motley near Brick’s Travel Center earlier this week to welcome two new car charging stations that are set in place for electric car travelers. The stations are set up for drivers who just need a quick charge to get back on the road or drivers that need to travel from state to state.

“Were pointing out that range anxiety is a really big barrier for people adopting EVs [electric vehicles] and they’re like, ‘well, they don’t go very far, and I don’t know where to charge,” but there’s all kinds of tools that are being developed for that, like the Plug Share app on my phone shows me all the charging stations that I can use,” said Minnesota Program Representative Paul Helstrom.

The hope is to build more stations so that drivers will feel safer on the road, while also allowing new travelers to come visit the state.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Beltrami County Republicans Open New Office Headquarters

Single-Lane Closures On Westbound Highway 10 In Motley On Oct. 9

Motley Man Arrested After Reported Domestic Assault With Knife

Fresh Painting Coated On Motley Water Tower

Latest Stories

BSU Men's & Women's Hockey Look To Continue Streaks at Home

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Bemidji Boys Hockey Takes Loss Against Duluth East

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Brainerd Boys Basketball Falls To St. Cloud Apollo

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Pine River-Backus Boys Basketball Ekes Out Win Over Aitkin

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Brainerd Boys Swimming and Diving Beats Bemidji

Posted on Dec. 6 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.