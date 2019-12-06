Ribbon Cutting Held For Motley’s First Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place in Motley near Brick’s Travel Center earlier this week to welcome two new car charging stations that are set in place for electric car travelers. The stations are set up for drivers who just need a quick charge to get back on the road or drivers that need to travel from state to state.

“Were pointing out that range anxiety is a really big barrier for people adopting EVs [electric vehicles] and they’re like, ‘well, they don’t go very far, and I don’t know where to charge,” but there’s all kinds of tools that are being developed for that, like the Plug Share app on my phone shows me all the charging stations that I can use,” said Minnesota Program Representative Paul Helstrom.

The hope is to build more stations so that drivers will feel safer on the road, while also allowing new travelers to come visit the state.

