Ribbon Cutting for Brainerd School District’s Lincoln Education Center Next Week

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Brainerd School District’s Lincoln Education Center is set for next week.

The old facility on South 6th St. was built in 1938 and demolished this past summer. As part of the 2018 referendum, Brainerd’s high school was renovated to make room for the services offered at Lincoln.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lincoln Education Center, located at 400 Quince Street, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 5 PM. The celebration will include students, staff, and community partners. Families and members of the public are invited for self-guided tours of the facility.

According to the Brainerd Public Schools website, the Lincoln Education Center is a separate site educational program, providing special education services for students with emotional and behavioral disorders, as part of a continuum of services provided by the Brainerd School District.

