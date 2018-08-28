Reward Set for Anyone With Information on Fire in Two Rivers
An explosion left a house in Two Rivers engulfed in flames last week.
On August 21, just before 3:00 a.m. the Morrison county Sheriff’s office received a report of an explosion at 1863 150th Ave, 2 miles south of North Prairie, in Two Rivers Township.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is being investigated as an arson, as they believe the fire was started intentionally. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Minnesota Arson Reward Project for anyone that has information that eventually leads to an arrest and a conviction.
If you have any information please contact the Hot-Line at 1-800-723-2020, or the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More