Reward Set for Anyone With Information on Fire in Two Rivers

Anthony Scott
Aug. 28 2018
An explosion left a house in Two Rivers engulfed in flames last week.

On August 21, just before 3:00 a.m. the Morrison county Sheriff’s office received a report of an explosion at 1863 150th Ave, 2 miles south of North Prairie, in Two Rivers Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident is being investigated as an arson, as they believe the fire was started intentionally. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Minnesota Arson Reward Project for anyone that has information that eventually leads to an arrest and a conviction.

If you have any information please contact the Hot-Line at 1-800-723-2020, or the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

