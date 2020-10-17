Reward Offered for Info on Vandalized Red Lake Boundary Sign
The Red Lake Tribal Council is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for defacing a Red Lake Reservation boundary sign.
On Thursday morning, the Red Lake Nation was notified that a welcome sign to the reservation was vandalized with a Nazi swastika and the words “Trump 2020” in black spray paint. Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. said in a press conference that the nature of the racist messages is very concerning.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Red Lake Police Department at 218-679-3313.
