Lakeland PBS

Reward Offered for Info on Vandalized Red Lake Boundary Sign

Lakeland News — Oct. 16 2020

The Red Lake Tribal Council is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the person or persons responsible for defacing a Red Lake Reservation boundary sign.

On Thursday morning, the Red Lake Nation was notified that a welcome sign to the reservation was vandalized with a Nazi swastika and the words “Trump 2020” in black spray paint. Tribal Chairman Darrell Seki, Sr. said in a press conference that the nature of the racist messages is very concerning.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Red Lake Police Department at 218-679-3313.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Charges in Meth and Fentanyl Distribution Conspiracies on Red Lake Reservation

Red Lake Nation Receives $3 Million Grant for Economic Growth

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Killing Bear on Red Lake Reservation

Red Lake Nation Relaxes Border Restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.