Thursday, December 28 at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Alternately loved and reviled, Eugene Victor Debs was a passionate labor leader, a progressive political figure, and a formidable speaker in a time of great change in the United States. Explore Debs’ story, from his early years in Terre Haute, Indiana, to the nationwide Pullman Strike in 1894, to his five runs for President of the United States.