Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Revive Minnesota Brings Churches Together Under One Tent

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 12 2018
Leave a Comment

People in Bemidji may have seen a giant tent down at Mt. Zion Church, and that’s because Revive Minnesota is officially in town. Revive Minnesota’s purpose is to bring all people together, no matter their religion. They focus on four main words when teaching the faith, which are “love,” “listen,” “discern” and “respond.” People come to the tent and receive the word, then after they leave the tent, they’re encouraged to spread that word by talking about faith and simply loving everyone in the community.

Paul Reiland, a Revive Minnesota Team Member, says,“ I think what’s really special about this outreach is it’s not just one flavor. We all know there’s different types of churches and denominations and we really have everybody represented here, which is awesome because that not normal, is it? But it says in the book of John 17:23, Jesus talks about unity and how it brings him glory and he’s really honored by that. So, we’re just excited to see the whole church coming together.”

Revive Minnesota will be in Bemidji all week until next Wednesday. Prayer starts every morning at 8 in the morning, then the group will go out into the street and spread the message of Jesus. Everyone is also invited to a community meal that’s happening Saturday night at Mt. Zion Church.

Becida Community Church Pastor Adam Molina says, “I think another goal of ours is to see transformation happen. We’re aware of the addiction that’s plaguing our community, the human trafficking, the separation of families. We’re aware of all of that, so we believe that the church coming together can find solutions for all of that, and so a part of why we’re coming together is because we want to see Bemidji transformed! We want to Northern Minnesota transformed by the glory of God.”

Revive Minnesota will also be going to different churches throughout the week. You can learn more about their schedule here.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Mississippi Music At Bemidji Waterfront Moved Due To Weather

Bemidji Transfer Station Construction Delayed Due To Weather

Bemidji Legion Baseball Falls To Moorhead In Doubleheader

Shevlin Woman Dead After ATV Accident Near Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Dianna Jenkins said

Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More

Sandra J. Tarnelli said

Excellent reporting by report by Anthony Scott... Read More

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Latest Story

Fishing Tips: When You’re Caught By A Hook

If you’re out on the water, and your hook catches a fish, congrats. But if your hook catches you, Ray and Mandy are here to help you out
Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Latest Stories

Fishing Tips: When You're Caught By A Hook

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation Recognizes the Ruttger Family's Philanthropy Work

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

DFL-Endorsed Candidate For Governor Erin Murphy Visits Brainerd

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd Public Library Lets Kids Read To Shadow The Dog

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Brainerd SCORE Hoping To Help Small Businesses With New Event

Posted on Jul. 12 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.