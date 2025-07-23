‘Reverse Half Loop the Lake’ Biking Event in Bemidji on July 24

The June 21st storm cancelled many events in the Bemidji area, including the annual Loop the Lake Festival, which brings in cyclists from all around the state for a ride around Lake Bemidji. But thanks to cleanup efforts from the city and community members, a “Reverse Half Loop the Lake” event will still take place on the evening of Thursday, July 24th.

After the Paul Bunyan State Trail was reopened, organizers were quick to make this event happen to give those in the community the time to rest and relax and enjoy the nature that is still standing after the derecho. The 12-mile ride will start at the South Shore Beach House, where bicyclists will travel along the Paul Bunyan State Trail to Lake Bemidji State Park and back.

“Right after the storm, of course, we couldn’t do anything on the trail,” said Bike Bemidji president Diane Pittman. “Fortunately, thanks to the geography of the trail, there’s still a lot of really beautiful trees, beautiful shade. It’s a gorgeous ride. It’s just been fabulous how people have come together to recognize the importance of that, and to be community and to take a little break from the stresses of cleaning up and repairing, and just recognizing that we’ve lost a million trees, but there’s still a lot of trees.”

Bike Bemidji is asking those interested in Thursday’s ride to gather at the South Shore Beach House at 5:30 p.m. to sign waivers. Bicyclists will take off at 6 p.m.