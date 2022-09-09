Revel Brewing of Park Rapids Putting on Weekly 5K

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the past year, Revel Brewing, located in Park Rapids, has organized a weekly 5k run for its patrons to embark upon. The goal of the activity is to encourage people to get outside and to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

With incentives like reduced drink prices and free apparel, it’s not hard to see why the weekly run has taken off, as over 350 customers have signed up and completed the run. The idea stemmed from owner Katie Deschene’s time in Colorado Springs, where she had personally done a number of these runs at local breweries.

“The first time we did it, I figured, maybe five people would show up,” explained Deschene, “I think the first day was, I don’t know, at least 40 for sure.”

If you’re in the Park Rapids area and would like to give the Revel 5k a try, you can stop by the brewery on any Wednesday to find out how to get started.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today