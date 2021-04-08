Rev. Daniel Felton Selected as New Bishop at Duluth Diocese

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth should soon have a new bishop. Rev. Daniel Felton has been selected to serve as that diocese’s 10th bishop.

Felton has served in the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin since 2014. He is scheduled to be ordained and installed as bishop on May 20. Felton will succeed Bishop Paul Sirba, who died in December of 2019.

The Rev. Michel Mulloy was scheduled to be ordained into the position last October but resigned following an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor in the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota.

