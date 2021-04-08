Lakeland PBS

Rev. Daniel Felton Selected as New Bishop at Duluth Diocese

Lakeland News — Apr. 7 2021

Rev. Daniel Felton

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Duluth should soon have a new bishop. Rev. Daniel Felton has been selected to serve as that diocese’s 10th bishop.

Felton has served in the Diocese of Green Bay, Wisconsin since 2014. He is scheduled to be ordained and installed as bishop on May 20. Felton will succeed Bishop Paul Sirba, who died in December of 2019.

The Rev. Michel Mulloy was scheduled to be ordained into the position last October but resigned following an accusation of sexual abuse of a minor in the Diocese of Rapid City, South Dakota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Who Refused to Surrender to Duluth Police During Standoff Dead After Shots Fired

Man Charged with Murder in Death of Man Shot Near Cass Lake

UPDATE: Suspect Arraigned for 2nd Degree Intentional Murder

MN Republican Officials Get Tested for COVID-19 After Trump Tests Positive

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.