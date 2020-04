Click to print (Opens in new window)

As winter has come to an end and people are returning to Minnesota for the summer, officials responding to the COVID-19 crisis are asking those coming back into the state to self-quarantine themselves for 14 days to keep the risk of community transmission low.

