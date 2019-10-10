Lakeland PBS
Returning Forwards Hope To Power BSU Men’s Hockey

Oct. 9 2019

A new season begins this weekend for the Bemidji State men’s hockey team, and it starts with a bang with 7th-ranked St. Cloud State visiting the Sanford Center. There are a lot of expectations for Tom Serratore and the boys this year as they bring back an experienced group.

As the Beavers get ready for the upcoming season, it’s a role reversal from the team that took the ice last year. A forward group that head coach Tom Serratore called the youngest in the country, is now expected to lead the team. The team returns nearly 78 percent of its goals from last season, with last year’s underclassmen primed to take a jump, improving an offense that was nationally in the bottom third last year in goals scored.

The question this year is now on the blue line. Gone are Justin Baudry, Dillon Eichstadt, and Dan Billet, with reinforcements coming in the form of four freshman defensemen, who, thanks to their experience in the USHL, have impressed so far in practice.

The Beavers return both of their goalies from last year, Zach Driscoll and Hank Johnson, though a starter hasn’t been named for Friday’s opener against St. Cloud State.

The Beavers will be renewing their 71-year-old rivalry with the Huskies, and the Beavers lead the all-time series by just two games.

AJ Feldman

AJ Feldman
