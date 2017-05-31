DONATE

Return Of The Ticks Brings Risk Of Lyme Disease

Mal Meyer
May. 30 2017
It’s spring time, and that means ticks are are starting a two month feeding frenzy. The tiny inspects can pose a big health risk for anyone and anything venturing out to enjoy the warm weather.

There are 13 known tick species in Minnesota – from the deer tick, which is smaller than a grain of sand, to a wood tick, which can be the size of an ant.

They can latch on without you noticing you’ve been bit. To prevent yourself from being their next meal, there are a few precautions you can take.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends wearing light colored clothing to be able to see the insects on your clothes. Permethrin is a chemical that can be sprayed on clothing that will kill any ticks.

But even those who are extra cautious still need to check to see if any have latched on. While you’re checking yourself, you’ll also want to check your outdoor pets.

Just like with humans, if ticks aren’t pulled off your pet relatively quickly, ticks can transmit illnesses like Lyme disease. If your pet seems lethargic or you notice a change in behavior, it’s time to take them to a vet.

People can feel the same way with flu-like symptoms of a bulls-eye rash. If you believe it is Lyme disease, a doctor can start you on an antibiotic regime.

So if you do find a tick crawling on yourself or someone else this summer, remember to pull it off quickly and cleanly. Take a pair of tweezers and pull it from the base of the head near the skin.

The risk of a tick biting you decreases after they’ve finished feeding in mid-July.

