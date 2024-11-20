Retiring Baxter Police Chief Looks Back as Asst. Chief Gets Ready to Take Over

The Baxter Police Department will soon have a new chief for the first time in 20 years. Jim Exsted announced his impending retirement earlier this fall, with the Baxter Police Department’s assistant police chief Matt Maier set to succeed him early next month.

After graduating from Brainerd Community College, Exsted knew that he wanted to get into either public service or teaching and give back to his community. Nearly three decades of service later, he knows he made the right choice.

“People like being here, they wanted to work here. We were a good fit as a team,” said Exsted. “The drug task force, been a part of that for 20-plus years. Financial crimes, we took on a sex trafficking grant around 2015. Quality of life, when I was hired here, is no different than it is today.”

But while Exsted has plenty to be proud of regarding his time with the Baxter Police Department, he knows it’s time to start the next chapter of his life.

“I was trying to stay super engaged in every aspect, but I know there’s energy within this department to move forward,” he explained. “New ideas, new ambitions. There’s a piece of it, the city deserves to have that, too. I don’t think I’ve mailed it in at any point, but to step aside and watch them, I think is good.”

Exsted knows that Matt Maier, who has been with the Baxter PD for over 20 years, is more than capable of taking up the mantle.

“He’s always been a go-getter,” Exsted stated. “Once he got into a role, he was always kind of reaching for the next opportunity and the next rung on the ladder. I was hoping for several years that he would be interested in it. Fortunately for me, I was able to start training him up and guiding him down the path, but he didn’t need much guidance.”

For the Baxter Police Department, the incoming changing of the guard is about far more than losing 20 years of experience in Chief Exsted. And while Maier knows he has big shoes to fill, he’s also ready to pave his own path and is taking up Exsted’s advice to simply be himself.

“I’ve got a passion for Baxter, like he brought up,” Maier added. “I was raised here. I would love to see a lot of officers or even new officers wanting to come to our department. Just moving the department into the future and being able to showcase our city, showcase our department is something I’m really looking forward to.”

Exsted will officially retire December 10th, with Maier’s appointment taking effect on the 11th.