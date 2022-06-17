Retirement Party Held for Departing Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A successful career was all Laine Larson ever wanted growing up. Now years later, a retirement celebration was held for her on Wednesday as she prepares to step down from her current position as superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools.

After many years of wearing different leadership hats, Larson is ending her career as a very accomplished superintendent for the district. She led Brainerd Public Schools through an unprecedented pandemic and a $205 million bonding referendum that was passed in 2018. The referendum resulted in multiple upgrades throughout the majority of their buildings and a new arts facility.

As her six-year run with Brainerd Public Schools comes to a happy and bittersweet end, she’ll now enjoy time to relax and spend time with family.

Larson’s last day is June 30th. Assistant superintendent Heidi Hahn, who is already developing a new communication plan for the district, will take over as her successor on July 1st.

