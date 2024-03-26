Lakeland PBS

Retired Owner of Conway’s Sandy Beach Resort Near Bemidji Reflects on Upcoming Anniversary

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2024

Conway’s Sandy Beach Resort, located on Big Lake near Bemidji, was an all-in-one home and vacation resort for the Conway family and for others, and this summer will mark what would have been the resort’s 100th year.

The history behind the resort dates back to 1924, just five years before the start of the Great Depression, where a family was looking for a place to call home.

“100 years ago this summer, my grandfather, grandmother and [their] six children made the trip from St. Paul all the way up to this area to look for some land for my grandfather to buy,” explained Chuck Conway, a now-retired owner of Conway’s Sandy Beach Resort. “He always wanted to have a place where his family could gather.”

Bill Conway, Chuck’s grandfather, had visited various places before deciding that Big Lake was going to be home for his family for the next four generations.

“And grandfather looking for places for land to buy,” added Chuck. “And he found the land on Big Lake and looked at it and decided this was what he wanted. It was nice, nice land, low land close to the lake and sandy bottom in the lake and crystal clear water. So he had his heart set, that’s what he wanted.”

There were plenty of memories from the resort. Chuck’s younger sister, Margo Carlson, has one in particular that was her favorite.

“We had an ice house. They’d cut ice in the winter and put it in an ice house,” said Carlson. “And him and I would take the wheelbarrow and get a bunch of ice in it. And we’d go from cabin to cabin and ask people if they needed a hunk of ice for their icebox.”

The resort was passed down from generation to generation, and eventually Chuck became the owner of Conway’s Sandy Beach Resort. But after running the resort for 18 years, Chuck decided to sell and focus on retirement.

“Planned unit development – we could sell off different units, we could sell off as many as ten units,” said Chuck. “That sounded like a great deal. And my dad was completely in agreement with it, so we set that up and did it, and 2002 was our last year to run the resort.”

The land and property is now called Conway’s Sandy Beach Association. But in the end, the resort had been what Bill Conway meant it to be in the first place.

“It ended up being just what my grandfather had always wanted. It was a place for the family and extended family to gather,” said Chuck.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.