Retired MN Supreme Court Justice Page to Speak at Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd

Lakeland News — Oct. 27 2022

Alan Page

Retired Minnesota Supreme Court Justice and former Vikings football star Alan Page will be speaking at an upcoming Rosenmeier Forum in Brainerd.

Page will speak about the education amendment to the Minnesota Constitution, which aims to ensure all children have access to a quality education.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 in the Chalberg Theatre at Central Lakes College’s Brainerd campus.

Page and his wife, Diane, founded the Page Education Foundation in 1988, which assists Minnesota students of color in their pursuit of post-secondary education. The foundation has awarded almost $16 million in grants to 7,700 students.

By — Lakeland News

