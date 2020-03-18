Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Stocks bounced back Tuesday on Wall Street after two big drops this past week, with the stock market taking its biggest fall on Monday since the Black Monday crash in 1987. Reporter Malaak Khattab spoke with a recently retired investment advisor who explained what causes a market correction and why now could be the best time to invest.

There have been a total of 26 market corrections since World War II.

