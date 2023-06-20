Lakeland PBS

Retired Brainerd Educators Gather for Annual Reunion Luncheon

Justin OthoudtJun. 20 2023

Though school is currently out of session for the summer, the halls of Brainerd High School were occupied by familiar faces as an annual tradition took place.

“This is our [Retired] Teacher Luncheon, and it’s an opportunity for us to honor the teachers who retired from Brainerd Public Schools,” said district superintendent Heidi Hahn.

The reunion gave former teachers an opportunity to get together and look back to the connections made through their time working in the school district.

“Everyone’s here to celebrate together,” said former special education teacher Peggy Langer. “In our district, almost all of us were friends.”

While these teachers all had their own reasoning for joining the field of education, one thing remained a constant for all of them, the thing that mattered most.

“The children,” explained former kindergarten teacher Jeanne Larson. “I mean they were just delightful.”

“Every year before school started and you got got your class list it was like unwrapping Christmas presents,” added former kindergarten teacher Sandy Cowell. “It was so exciting to get to know each individual child.”

This event not only showcased the incredible accomplishments of teachers from the past, but also recognized the work they continue to provide for the community as a whole.

“We’re still teachers, but we teach in a different way now,” explained former special education teacher Barbara Lapka. “We can still touch lives.”

In addition to celebrating the district’s past, the attendees also celebrated the recent school board decision to grant tenure to 24 teachers currently working within the district.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

Related Posts

Northland Arboretum’s Firefly Festival Hosts Music, Vendors, and New Executive Director

Brainerd’s Relationship Safety Alliance Brings Back Fundraising Gala

Friends of the Brainerd Public Library Hosting 24th Annual Summer Author Series

Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern Minnesota Until 6 AM Thursday

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.