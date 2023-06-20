Retired Brainerd Educators Gather for Annual Reunion Luncheon

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Though school is currently out of session for the summer, the halls of Brainerd High School were occupied by familiar faces as an annual tradition took place.

“This is our [Retired] Teacher Luncheon, and it’s an opportunity for us to honor the teachers who retired from Brainerd Public Schools,” said district superintendent Heidi Hahn.

The reunion gave former teachers an opportunity to get together and look back to the connections made through their time working in the school district.

“Everyone’s here to celebrate together,” said former special education teacher Peggy Langer. “In our district, almost all of us were friends.”

While these teachers all had their own reasoning for joining the field of education, one thing remained a constant for all of them, the thing that mattered most.

“The children,” explained former kindergarten teacher Jeanne Larson. “I mean they were just delightful.”

“Every year before school started and you got got your class list it was like unwrapping Christmas presents,” added former kindergarten teacher Sandy Cowell. “It was so exciting to get to know each individual child.”

This event not only showcased the incredible accomplishments of teachers from the past, but also recognized the work they continue to provide for the community as a whole.

“We’re still teachers, but we teach in a different way now,” explained former special education teacher Barbara Lapka. “We can still touch lives.”

In addition to celebrating the district’s past, the attendees also celebrated the recent school board decision to grant tenure to 24 teachers currently working within the district.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today