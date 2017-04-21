Retailer Rue21 Announces Store Closures

Clothing retailer Rue21 announced that it will be closing six stores in Minnesota as part of a downsizing measure.

The clothing retailer announced last week that 400 stores nationwide would be closing.

The Minnesota stores that are scheduled to close are:

Eden Prairie Center

Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids

Elk Park Center in Elk River

Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria

River Hills Mall in Mankato

Medford Outlet Center

12 Rue21 stores will remain operating in Minnesota including the stores in Bemidji and Brainerd.

Rue21 joins a growing list of retailers who have announced store closings in recent months, including J.C. Penny, Payless Shoesource, Gander Mountain, Wet Seal and the Limited.