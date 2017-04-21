Retailer Rue21 Announces Store Closures
Clothing retailer Rue21 announced that it will be closing six stores in Minnesota as part of a downsizing measure.
The clothing retailer announced last week that 400 stores nationwide would be closing.
The Minnesota stores that are scheduled to close are:
- Eden Prairie Center
- Riverdale Village in Coon Rapids
- Elk Park Center in Elk River
- Viking Plaza Mall in Alexandria
- River Hills Mall in Mankato
- Medford Outlet Center
12 Rue21 stores will remain operating in Minnesota including the stores in Bemidji and Brainerd.
Rue21 joins a growing list of retailers who have announced store closings in recent months, including J.C. Penny, Payless Shoesource, Gander Mountain, Wet Seal and the Limited.
