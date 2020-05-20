Lakeland PBS

Retail Stores Open Up After Stay At Home Order

Chantelle Calhoun — May. 19 2020

As many retail stores continue to open up across the state, business owners are dealing with a new reality of the traditional shopping experience. From asking customers to safely social distance, to allowing only a minimal amount of people into a location, can really discourage some customers from coming in the door.

Purple Fern Bath Company in downtown Brainerd had their first day to open, after weeks of being closed. Owners predict it will be a slow week for businesses until the public feels safe to return to stores and restaurants.

Purple Fern Bath Company will also be setting up private shopping hours for customers who prefer additional safety measures.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

