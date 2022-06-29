Lakeland PBS

Resurfacing of Highway 10 Between Wadena and Staples Expected to Cause Delays

Lakeland News — Jun. 28 2022

Click/tap to enlarge

A major road project will cause delays for travelers in the Wadena and Staples area beginning Wednesday, June 29.

That’s when resurfacing of Highway 10 between Wadena County Road 108 near Wadena and 12th Street NW in Staples begins. Work will continue Monday through Friday on good weather days until late July.

Motorists can expect to encounter single-lane closures, lane shifts, and flaggers on both directions of Highway 10. The work will be done in segments, so expect the work zone to change and move each day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Additional Lane Reductions Along Highway 71 in Bemidji Extend Today

Highway 371 Construction Project Near Brainerd Underway

“Tour of Minnesota” Bicyclists Making Their Way Across the State

In Business: Designed for Concrete Creating Home Fixtures with a Modern Twist

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.