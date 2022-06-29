Resurfacing of Highway 10 Between Wadena and Staples Expected to Cause Delays

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A major road project will cause delays for travelers in the Wadena and Staples area beginning Wednesday, June 29.

That’s when resurfacing of Highway 10 between Wadena County Road 108 near Wadena and 12th Street NW in Staples begins. Work will continue Monday through Friday on good weather days until late July.

Motorists can expect to encounter single-lane closures, lane shifts, and flaggers on both directions of Highway 10. The work will be done in segments, so expect the work zone to change and move each day.

