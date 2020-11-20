Restaurants and Bars Weigh in on Second Round of Temporary Closures
While some restaurants and bars may be better prepared to switch back to only offer a takeout and/or delivery method, the loss of money from inventory and employee layoffs are two huge impacts that come from the four-week shutdown.
Bemidji area businesses are encouraging the community to support locally and are very appreciative of the what the community has done thus far.
