Lakeland PBS

Restaurants and Bars Weigh in on Second Round of Temporary Closures

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 19 2020

While some restaurants and bars may be better prepared to switch back to only offer a takeout and/or delivery method, the loss of money from inventory and employee layoffs are two huge impacts that come from the four-week shutdown.

Bemidji area businesses are encouraging the community to support locally and are very appreciative of the what the community has done thus far.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

