Restaurants and Bars Weigh In On Second Round of Temporary Closure

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 19 2020

While some restaurants and bars may be better prepared to switch back to only offer a take-out and or delivery method, the loss of money from inventory, lay-off of employees are two huge impacts that come from the four-week shutdown.

Bemidji area businesses are encouraging the community to support locally and are very appreciative of the what the community has done thus far.

