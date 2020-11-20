Restaurants and Bars Weigh In On Second Round of Temporary Closure

Click to print (Opens in new window)

While some restaurants and bars may be better prepared to switch back to only offer a take-out and or delivery method, the loss of money from inventory, lay-off of employees are two huge impacts that come from the four-week shutdown.

Bemidji area businesses are encouraging the community to support locally and are very appreciative of the what the community has done thus far.

