Lakeland PBS

Resorts Can Accept Now Guests During Stay-at-Home Order

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 22 2020

The Governor’s office announced this week that resorts will be allowed to open their hotels under specific guidelines, including the closure of shared amenities. Recreational use of RV resorts and campgrounds are not allowed. Resort managers are relying on the support of the community and outdoor activities to gain revenue.

The Stay-at-Home Order continues to discourage unnecessary travel, but the hotel portions of resorts including rented cabins can open as planned and can accept guests. Guests do not have to be members of a critical sector to stay at a resort. Communal amenities may not be open for use, except food stores, laundry facilities, and fish cleaning stations and docks. Resorts, RV resorts, and campgrounds do not have to open if they are not comfortable doing so.

Seasonal renters and primary residents can continue to utilize RV resorts. Recreational use of campsites is not allowed, but campsites can be used on a temporary basis for those who require shelter for the purposes of work or required social distancing. Communal amenities may also be limited at RV resorts except for bathroom and shower buildings, food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks.

Private and public campgrounds are still closed for recreational camping. Campsites that are reserved for temporary use for purely recreational and short-term purposes are not allowed. The closure does not apply to people who rely on their campsite as their primary residence, and seasonal renters who maintain personal property at their site. The closure doesn’t apply to those who use a campsite for the purposes of work or required social distancing. Campsite amenities are also limited to bathroom and shower buildings, food stores, laundry facilities, fish cleaning stations and docks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

CLC to Honor This Year’s Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order

Latest Stories

Sen. Klobuchar Talks E-Learning, Internet Accessibility with Bemidji Superintendent

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

CLC to Honor This Year's Graduates With Virtual Commencement

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Bemidji United Way Announces More Recipients of Emergency Fund

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Floral Businesses Adapting to Stay-at-Home Order

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Affinity Plus Credit Union in Bemidji Honors Essential Workers

Posted on Apr. 22 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.