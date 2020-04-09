Residents Returning To Minnesota Asked To Self-Quarantine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

County Government, Public Health Officials, and Emergency Management Officials are strongly urging people that have been away for the winter to self-quarantine for two weeks after returning to their homes or cabins in Minnesota.

This self-quarantine should include arranging for someone to drop off groceries and any other personal needs.

The efforts being put in place in Minnesota are proving to be very effective. The social distancing, Stay at Home Executive Orders, and self-quarantines are working because Minnesotans are taking the COVID-19 pandemic very seriously.

For those who need drop-off services can reach out to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office records division by calling 218-333-4187 or can visit this website.

