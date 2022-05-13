Lakeland PBS

Residents of Bemidji Take Part in ‘No Mow May’ Initiative

Emma HudziakMay. 12 2022

Residents of Bemidji have recently been taking part in ‘No Mow May’ where they hold of on mowing their lawns during the month of May in order to help the growth of natural pollinators.

For the entire month of May local supporting organizations such as Bemidji Parks & Rec., BSU’s Sustainability Office, Mississippi Headwaters Audubon Society, and Birds, Bees, and Butterflies Bemidji, have teamed up in asking Bemidji residents to take part in ‘No Mow May.’

BSU Sustainability Office Director Erika Bailey-Johnson shares that lawns happen to be the most irrigated crop in the United States. Lawns alone take up at least 2% of our land in the continental U.S. this is a lot of space that could be thought of in a different way, such as the growth of native plants and species that benefit off of those spaces.

This is the 1st year that a project like this has been initiated for the City of Bemidji, and currently there are 31 registered yards in Beltrami County as of May 9th, 2022 that are taking part.

‘No Mow May’ will run until May 31st, yard signage can be picked up at the Bemidji tourist information center. More information on lawn registration and natural pollinators can be found at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or parks.recreation@ci.bemidji.mn.us

