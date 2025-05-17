Residents at Edgewood Healthcare Bridge Generation Gap with Pen Pal Program

Residents at Edgewood Healthcare have made some unlikely friends, fourth grade students from Eagle View Elementary.

Students and Residents were matched through potential interests and have been pen pals since February. The exchange started with students writing letters to veterans, thanking them for their service. But it quickly grew as students asked their teacher, Melissa Vukelich, when they would be getting responses to the letters they had written.

“From day one, just wanted to meet them. They’re like, I just want to meet them. I want to see my pen pal. So Sandy made that happen. So the kids were super excited for this day.” said Vukelich.

“People are so excited to meet their kids and their pen pals and they just go back and forth and back and forth and have the greatest time doing it.” said Sandy Hudak, Wellness and Enrichment Director at Edgewood Healthcare.