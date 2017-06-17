Researches Look To Revive The Elm In Chippewa National Forest

Researchers with the US Forest Service are attempting to bring back the American elm through a study in the Chippewa National Forest. One of their research sites will hopefully produce seeds that are resistant to Dutch elm disease.

Since the disease was introduced in the 1930s, the number of American elms was quickly decimated.

Chippewa National Forest staff worry that if emerald ash borer beetles make their way to the area, it could kill off the ash trees that have replaced the elm in wetland areas.

They met with a team from Ohio to answer the question; what can they introduce to the area so the area would not be disturbed? They came back to the elm.

By crossing seeds from known disease resistant trees and species able to tolerate the cold, they’re looking to create a durable crossbreed.

After years of cultivation on three different plots, the trees are ready to be put to the test.

They’ve injected the trees with fungal spores in order to see if they’re able to survive once again – an exciting what-if for these researchers.