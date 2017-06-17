DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Researches Look To Revive The Elm In Chippewa National Forest

Mal Meyer
Jun. 16 2017
Leave a Comment

Researchers with the US Forest Service are attempting to bring back the American elm through a study in the Chippewa National Forest. One of their research sites will hopefully produce seeds that are resistant to Dutch elm disease.

Since the disease was introduced in the 1930s, the number of American elms was quickly decimated.

Chippewa National Forest staff worry that if emerald ash borer beetles make their way to the area, it could kill off the ash trees that have replaced the elm in wetland areas.

They met with a team from Ohio to answer the question; what can they introduce to the area so the area would not be disturbed? They came back to the elm.

By crossing seeds from known disease resistant trees and species able to tolerate the cold, they’re looking to create a durable crossbreed.

After years of cultivation on three different plots, the trees are ready to be put to the test.

They’ve injected the trees with fungal spores in order to see if they’re able to survive once again – an exciting what-if for these researchers.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Stony Point Land Now Preserved

Invasive Species Confirmed In Cass Lake

Dam To Provide Safety, Better Habitat On Mississippi River

Knutson Dam Replacement Project Set to Begin

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Kevin Van Dyck said

Has Bemidji State considered implementing ticket prices more in line with what t... Read More

Ryan said

BSU is being terrifically short sighted here. Perhaps Mr. Dill and Dr. Hemsrud s... Read More

Latest Story

Take A Peek Into The Bike Bemidji Loop The Lake Festival

It doesn’t matter if you finish first or last in the Bike Bemidji Loop the Lake Festival, because this bike ride isn’t a competition. ‘The
Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Latest Stories

Take A Peek Into The Bike Bemidji Loop The Lake Festival

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

In Focus: Historical Society Celebrates 100 Years of History

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Power Outage Brings Downtown Bemidji To A Stand Still

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

Jury Finds Yanez Not Guilty In Castile Shooting

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

State Apologizes For Disturbing Fond Du Lac Burial Site

Posted on Jun. 16 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.