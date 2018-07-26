Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Reroute Project Continues On Section Of North Country Trail

Shirelle Moore
Jul. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

For the past few weeks, crews have been working on behalf of hikers everywhere on a reroute project for a section of the North Country Trail.

“This particular project is part of a recreational trails program grant that the Laurentian Lakes chapter received, and there’s actually two projects associated with it – this one, where we’re rerouting about a 2 ½ mile section of trail, and another one where we’re putting in boardwalks in Itasca State Park,” says Ray Vlasak, the Vice President of the Laurentian Lakes chapter of the North Country Trail.

“In the past 2 ½ weeks, we’ve completed the eastern portion of this 2 ½ mile segment. Much of our work includes using basic hand tools,” says Sam Charpentier, the crew leader for the Brainerd Summer Conservation Corps.

A majority of the crew is a part of the Conservation Corps Brainerd chapter, but a select few of the workers are volunteers.

Edsel Gunderson, one of those volunteers, says, “It’s just something you can give back. Give it to the public and something you can do that you aren’t being paid for anymore. And it’s good exercise, very good exercise.”

The reason for the reroute is to make sure that’s it’s only used for hiking. That means no ATVs, bikes, or snowmobiles.

Vlasak says, “The current trail is on some forest roads that are used by motorized vehicles, and in order for the National Park Service to certify this section of trail, there can’t be any motorized activity on it.”

When the trail is complete, it will look smooth, and hikers will not have to worry about tripping over any branches or big rocks.

“Another really satisfying thing about it is just being able to really see the progress that we’ve made. It started off as sort of a grassy, root-filled pathway and now it’s a trail,” says Ian Foote, one of the Conservation Corps members.

The crew still has a few more weeks to go before they’re done. When the project is complete, they say they just hope to see people getting out and using it.

Another corps member, Chelsea Moran, says about her time spent on the trail, “It’s kind of a way to just disconnect, you know? I mean we’re just surrounded by so much electronics and media and it’s just really four days out in the wilderness just to do work.”

The crew still has about a mile of the reroute project to go.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Park Rapids Man Faces Felony For Shooting Family Dog

Bemidji Blue Ox Baseball Takes Big Win Against Park Rapids

Hubbard County Police Given Protective Gear Thanks To Community & Shield 616

In Focus: Pint Sized Polkas Visits Park Rapids

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

David Eischens Jr. (Davey Wayne) said

Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle these dope d... Read More

Jasmine said

This is a friend of mine neighbor. They have been tormenting them for a long tim... Read More

Ali said

It is the same cop. Martin is chief of police. He probably went up there so that... Read More

J.C. Bender (@Solexander) said

"...Koochiching County Deputy Mastin..." Is he related to Bemidji's Police Ch... Read More

Latest Story

Golf Tips: Straightening Out Your Swing

For a lot of us, the only thing keeping us from competing in golf tournaments (perhaps) is our nasty slice. In this week’s Golf Tips, Mike
Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Golf Tips: Straightening Out Your Swing

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

20 for 20: John Yourd (1999)

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Summer Cucumber & Tomato Salad

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Whitefish Chain Yacht Club Offers Free Swimming Lessons

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Woman's Body Pulled From Lake Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 25 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.