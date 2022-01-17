Republican Stauber Announces Bid for Reelection to Congress

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican congressman and staunch Donald Trump ally who has been representing Minnesota’s Iron Range for the last four years says he’s running for reelection.

Rep. Pete Stauber announced his campaign in a video released Monday labeled “Enough is Enough.” Stauber was first elected in 2018 in the 8th Congressional District, once considered a lock for Democrats. That came after then-President Trump gave Stauber an enthusiastic endorsement at a rally in Duluth. Stauber was reelected in 2020 with a comfortable victory over Democrat Quinn Nystrom.

The 8th Congressional District currently covers parts of northern and central Minnesota. That is expected to change as part of the redistricting this year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today