Republican Stauber Announces Bid for Reelection to Congress

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican congressman and staunch Donald Trump ally who has been representing Minnesota’s Iron Range for the last four years says he’s running for reelection.

Rep. Pete Stauber announced his campaign in a video released Monday labeled “Enough is Enough.” Stauber was first elected in 2018 in the 8th Congressional District, once considered a lock for Democrats. That came after then-President Trump gave Stauber an enthusiastic endorsement at a rally in Duluth. Stauber was reelected in 2020 with a comfortable victory over Democrat Quinn Nystrom.

The 8th Congressional District currently covers parts of northern and central Minnesota. That is expected to change as part of the redistricting this year.

