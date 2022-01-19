Lakeland PBS

Republican Stauber announces bid for reelection to Congress

Renae MorganJan. 19 2022

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican congressman and staunch Donald Trump ally who has been representing Minnesota’s Iron Range for the last four years says he’s running for reelection, according to a video released Monday.

Rep. Pete Stauber was first elected in 2018 in the 8th Congressional District, once considered a lock for Democrats. That came after then-President Trump gave Stauber an enthusiastic endorsement at a rally in Duluth.

Stauber was reelected in 2020 with a comfortable victory over Democrat Quinn Nystrom.

“I am launching my reelection campaign for Congress today because I believe our best days are yet to come,” Stauber said in the 2 minute, 42 second video labeled “Enough is Enough.”

The 8th Congressional District currently covers parts of northern and central Minnesota. That is expected to change as part of the redistricting this year.

Stauber, of Hermantown, was among the Republicans who signed on to a last-gasp bid to get the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Stauber is the second to announce for the post. Democrat Theresa Lastovich, of Chisholm, officially kicked off her campaign earlier this month.

Republican Stauber Announces Bid for Reelection to Congress

