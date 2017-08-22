DONATE

Republican State Sen. David Osmek Announces Bid For Governor

Josh Peterson
Aug. 22 2017
Sen. David Osmek

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota State Sen. David Osmek is the latest Republican to announce a run for governor in 2018.

Osmek launched his campaign Tuesday after months of publicly weighing a bid. He adds to a crowded field on the Republican side that includes several lawmakers. And it may continue to grow.

Osmek works as a project manager for United Health Group and is currently serving his second term in the Senate. He’s been a vocal critic of the Metropolitan Council and its light-rail transit projects.

The Mound lawmaker says he’ll fight for the average person as governor.

At least six Democrats and nine Republican candidates have announced gubernatorial campaigns. Gov. Mark Dayton says he won’t run for a third term.

Josh Peterson
