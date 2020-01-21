Republican Rep. Pete Stauber Announces Reelection Campaign For Minnesota’s Eighth District
Republican Representative Pete Stauber officially announced his reelection plans today.
Stauber campaigned throughout the 8th Congressional District, making Brainerd his fourth stop. The congressman stopped by the Brainerd Exchange in the Northern Pacific Center to address citizens about his plans for the future.
Stauber is currently running against DFL candidates Quinn Nystrom of Baxter, National Diabetes Ambassador, and Bemidji native Soren Sorensen for the upcoming 2020 8th District election.
