Republican Primary Candidate Forum for MN State Senate 6 Race Set for April 8

On Thursday, April 8th, a public forum will be hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce to introduce the eight Republican candidates vying for the vacant District 6 state Senate seat.

The seat opened following former Sen. Justin Eichorn’s resignation last month after he was arrested on child solicitation charges.

All eight candidates have been invited to the forum, where each one will have a chance to answer questions and address the public. The event will run from 7:00-8:30 p.m. at Forestview Middle School in Baxter.

Brainerd Chamber President Matt Kilian is urging residents to show up and learn more about the candidates to help them make an informed vote.

“Don’t sit this one out,” urged Kilian. “This is our representative for the Brainerd Lakes Area all the way up to Grand Rapids. We get one senator. This is the person who’s going to represent our area, and it’s incredibly important for people to get educated and to get out and vote.”

A primary election on April 15th will select the Republican who will be on the ballot for the special election, which is scheduled for April 29th. DFL candidate Denise Slipy has already secured the nomination from her party.