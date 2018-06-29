Lakeland PBS
Thunderstorm in Bemidji Leaves Thousands Without Power

Republican Nominee for Governor Jeff Johnson Visits Nisswa

Anthony Scott
Jun. 29 2018
The primaries for the next Minnesota Governor are quickly approaching, and yesterday many of the nominees gathered and debated at the Grand View Lodge in Nisswa.

Among the candidates at the debate was Jeff Johnson, one of the two Republican nominees for Minnesota Governor. Along with Johnson, the three Democratic candidates were also at the debate. Johnson was open for interviews afterwards, and he says his campaign is all about overthrowing the status quo.

The primary election for Minnesota Governor will be held on August 14th.

To hear more about Jeff Johnson’s campaign click on the video below.

