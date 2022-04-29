Republican Michelle Benson Suspends Campaign for Governor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

(AP) — Republican Michelle Benson said she is suspending her campaign for governor.

Benson, a state senator from Ham Lake, said Friday she was dropping out in a speech at the 7th District GOP convention. She said it was “time for Republicans to unite” behind a single candidate to defeat Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in November.

Her departure leaves state Sen. Paul Gazelka and former state Sen. Scott Jensen among leading candidates in a crowded Republican field. Jensen, a doctor running as a COVID-19 skeptic, led the field in recently announced fundraising.

