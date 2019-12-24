Lakeland PBS

Republican Dave Hughes Hoping 3rd Time’s the Charm In Bid For 7th Congressional District

Nathan Green — Dec. 23 2019

Republican Dave Hughes is hoping the third time is the charm for him in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District.

Hughes has faced off against long-time incumbent Democratic Congressman Collin Peterson in the past two elections, but both times he came up short. He lost by 5.1 percentage points in 2016 and by 4.2 percentage points in 2018.

Hughes hopes to secure the Republican Party endorsement this spring. He is one of five Republicans running in the district – Noel Collis, Michelle Fischbach, Joel Novak, and Jayesun Sherman are the other candidates seeking the endorsement.

Collin Peterson, who has held the 7th District seat since he was first elected in 1990, has not announced if he is seeking re-election.

