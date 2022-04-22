Republican Candidates for Governor Answer Questions at Brainerd Forum
Republican candidates running for Minnesota governor made a stop in Brainerd Wednesday for a gubernatorial forum to answer questions for approximately 150 spectators.
North Central MN Republican Women hosted the forum for the seven Republican candidates looking to take on Gov. Tim Walz in this year’s upcoming election. All candidates were asked a series of the same six questions and rotated who answered first. One of the first questions was, “Why they believe they are the correct candidate to beat Governor Walz?”
All candidates had a two-minute opening and closing statement along with two minutes to answer each question. The question and answer segment of the forum went on for about two hours with only two rebuttals from candidates regarding statements directed at their specific campaign.
The candidates will continue to travel the state holding different forums, debates, and Q&As before the primary election in August.
Candidate Rich Stanek was unable to attend the forum as he is currently recovering from a recent car accident.
