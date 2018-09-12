Lakeland PBS
Representatives Gather For Carnegie Restoration Kickoff

Josh Peterson
Sep. 12 2018
With construction expected to begin later this week, representatives from the Friends of the Carnegie, the City of Bemidji, Widseth Smith Nolting architects, Bradbury Stamm Construction, and many construction and restoration firms gathered for the kickoff of the Carnegie Library restoration project Tuesday.

“We are so pleased that the work to preserve this historic building is beginning,” says Suzanne Liapis, President of the Friends of the Carnegie. “After six long years of fundraising, planning, and hard work by so many volunteers and community members, our vision is at last becoming a reality. We want to thank all our supporters for their steady faith and generosity as we come to this exciting milestone.”

Construction is expected to be completed in late spring 2019.

For more information on the history of this landmark building, or to make a donation to aid the restoration, please visit www.savethecarnegie.org. Donations to the Bemidji Carnegie fund are managed through the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, and are fully tax-deductible. For questions or further information contact Michelle Miller at (218) 759-3570 or by email at carnegie@ci.bemidji.mn.us.

