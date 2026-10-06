Oct 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News
Reports of Multiple Car Break-ins in Grand Rapids Area
The Grand Rapids Police Department reported multiple car brake-ins in the area over the weekend.
Officials are urging the community to keep their vehicles locked and to take inventory of vehicle belongings to see if they were broken into. One suspect is in custody, and the getaway driver has been identified but is not yet in custody.
If you believe your vehicle was broken into, it can be reported to the Grand Rapids Police Department by calling 218-326-3464.