Reports of Man Impersonating Douglas Co. Deputy

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Alexandria Police Department have received reports of a man impersonating a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The police department and sheriff’s office received the report around noon today.

No information about the suspect has been released. People receiving calls from the suspect say that he is giving different, false reasons as to why he is calling them. These reasons include missed court dates, missed jury duty, and an ongoing investigation.

If anyone receives a suspicious phone call, the sheriff’s office recommends they hang up and then call the Douglas County Dispatch. The number to reach the dispatch is 320-762-8151.

Both the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Police Department are currently investigating the matter.

