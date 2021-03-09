Reporting Backlog Adds 138 COVID-19 Deaths, Hundreds of Cases to Tuesday Totals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,641 new COVID-19 cases today along with 140 deaths. However, new deaths reported today added 138 deaths documented in long-term care facilities that were discovered from four private labs that failed to report them on time, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. 891 previously unreported cases were also identified over the course of the last year.

Without the previously unreported cases, there were 750 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths.

The 10 deaths in the Lakeland viewing area were reported from the following counties:

Three Beltrami County residents, two between 90-94 years old and one between 80-84 years old

One Itasca County resident between 90-94 years old

Four Morrison County residents, one between 75-79 years old, one between 80-84 years old, one between 85-89 years old and one between 95-99 years old

Two Polk County residents, one between 70-74 years old and one between 90-94 years old

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 27 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Cass – 4

Itasca – 4

Mahomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 5

Morrison – 8

Todd – 2

Wadena – 2

