Report of Armed Robbery in Bemidji Backyard

There has been a report of an armed robbery in Bemidji on Friday morning. According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department “on April 16th, 2021 at approximately 7:15 a.m. Bemidji Police Officers responded to an area in the 1100 block of Park Avenue on a report of an armed robbery.”

At that location, officers spoke to the victim. She was unharmed. She said that she was approached by four individuals in her backyard. They are four suspects they were described as three males along with one female. They allegedly brandished a pistol and a shotgun while taking the victim’s purse, coat, wallet, and cellphone. The suspects then left the area in a blue SUV. The license plate number is unknown.  

The victim believes that she knows most of the suspects and provided their information to the officers.  Per the release, this appears to be an isolated incident and there does not appear to be a threat to the general public. Bemidji Police Officers have spoken with one of the alleged suspects and continue to search for the other suspects in this case. 

