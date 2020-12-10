Lakeland PBS

Report of Armed Robbery at Park Rapids Store

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2020

There has been a report of an armed robbery at a Park Rapids store on Wednesday.

According to police radio traffic, a male suspect reportedly pulled a gun on a customer at L&M Fleet Supply and fled with a female passenger eastbound on Highway 34.

We have no information on if the suspect has been apprehended or not. We hope to have more information on this tomorrow.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

