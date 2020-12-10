Report of Armed Robbery at Park Rapids Store

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There has been a report of an armed robbery at a Park Rapids store on Wednesday.

According to police radio traffic, a male suspect reportedly pulled a gun on a customer at L&M Fleet Supply and fled with a female passenger eastbound on Highway 34.

We have no information on if the suspect has been apprehended or not. We hope to have more information on this tomorrow.

