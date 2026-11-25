The Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum in Little Falls announced Tuesday that The Wall That Heals, a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be coming to the museum next year along with a mobile education center.

The Wall That Heals honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

“As Minnesota’s museum dedicated to preserving our state’s military history and honoring our veterans, we are especially proud to host this nationally significant memorial and invite Minnesotans from across the state to join us in paying tribute,” said Randal Dietrich, Executive Director of the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum, in a statement.

The replica wall is 375 feet in length and stands seven-and-a-half feet high at its tallest point. Visitors will experience the wall rising above them as they walk towards the apex, a key feature of the design of the wall in Washington, D.C.

It will be at the Minnesota Military & Veterans Museum from Wednesday, Jul 28 until Sunday, Aug. 1 of next year and will be open 24 hours a day and free to the public.