Lakeland PBS
Repeat Tax Fraud Offender Sentenced to Ten Years

Anthony Scott
Aug. 1 2018
Moose Lake resident Arthur Dale Senty-Haugen, 51, was sentenced to ten years in prison for orchestrating tax fraud while confined to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program (MSOP). Senty-Haugen pleaded guilty to this charge on January 23, 2018.

According to the defendant’s guilty and documents filed in court, beginning in early 2012 and until late 2017, Senty-Haugen devised and participated in a scheme to obtain money from the U.S. government by filing false federal income tax returns. The fraudulent refunds were on behalf of fellow clients of the MSOP which Senty-Haugen has been a part of since 1994. The defendant used the filers’ names and social security numbers, and used false wage and federal income tax withholding information. Senty-Haugen admitted to filing 92 fraudulent income tax returns seeking more than $550,000 in refunds to over the five-year span.

“Today’s sentencing of Arthur Senty-Haugen continues to emphasize the diligence of the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Attorney’s Office in their continued pursuit of those who use fraudulent methods in an attempt to corrupt our nation’s tax system,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Gabriel Grchan, IRS Criminal Investigation of the St. Paul Field Office. “Be assured that IRS Criminal Investigation Division, together with our law enforcement partners, will hold those who engage in similar behavior fully accountable, especially those like Senty-Haugen who repeatedly commit fraud.”

Senty-Haugen was previously prosecuted in 2000 and 2013 on fraud-related offenses. He was also arrested in 2004 while confined at MSOP for tax fraud conspiracy, and was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Senty-Haugen began his new scheme just two days after the supervised release expired.

Defendant Information:

ARTHUR DALE SENTY-HAUGEN, 51

MSOP, Moose Lake, Minn.

Convicted:

  • Conspiracy to defraud the United States, 1 count

Sentenced:

  • 120 months in prison
  • Three years of supervised release
  • $247,000 in restitution
Anthony Scott
