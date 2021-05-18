Repairs Underway on Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Restoration work on Bemidji’s famous Paul Bunyan statue is now underway. Paul’s arm was nearly dislocated from his shoulder earlier this month when someone tried to climb up the arm.

In addition, over the years, the concrete Paul and Babe statues have accumulated cracks as well as pieces falling off of them. Jensen Conservation started the repair process by giving Babe a much-needed pedicure today, and the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department had already planned for Paul and Babe to be repaired around this time of the year with the warmer weather in season. The repair process is expected to last at least throughout the summer.

