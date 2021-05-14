Repairs on Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Statue to Begin Saturday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Repairs on Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan statue are scheduled to begin tomorrow.

Jensen Conservation will work on restoring Paul. Work is expected to continue into next week.

Meanwhile, the search continues for more information on the group of individuals seen on camera damaging the iconic statue. The incident happened a little after 10 PM and appears to involved a group of six individuals. In the video, two of them try to climb on both of Paul’s arms at first, then just one of them tries to climb on Paul’s right arm. It breaks, and the suspect falls to the ground and the group leaves the scene shortly after that.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.

