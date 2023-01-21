Lakeland PBS

Rep. Igo Pushing to Have MN Declared as “Mining-Friendly” State

Lakeland News — Jan. 20 2023

Rep. Spencer Igo, who represents House District 7A, says he is working across the aisle to solidify Minnesota as a mining-friendly state.

According to a statement from Rep. Igo, a bill he has co-authored, HF 344, would create a mission statement for Minnesota to support and develop the mining industry and would continue to allow minerals in the Iron Range such as copper, nickel, and cobalt to be mined.

“That means that our state agencies are actually gonna work with these mining companies to find ways to make sure mining continues to happen here in Minnesota, and not only just in ferrous [metals] but in non-ferrous as well,” said Igo in a Facebook video. “These are the things we have to do to make sure our Iron Range continues to thrive, not only in this generation, but in those that are oncoming.”

The bill has been referred to the House Environmental and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee to await a hearing.

Its Senate companion bill, SF 305, is carried by Sen. Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing.

By — Lakeland News

